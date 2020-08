Category: World Published on Monday, 03 August 2020 18:40 Hits: 3

When CNN wanted to feature a stridently pro-Trump pundit in 2019, they often turned to Steve Cortes — whose willingness to defend President Donald Trump at every turn stood in…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/08/meet-the-disturbing-trump-aide-who-admitted-he-wanted-the-president-to-be-more-of-a-fascist/