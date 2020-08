Category: World Published on Monday, 03 August 2020 19:29 Hits: 4

BRUSSELS, Aug. 3 (Xinhua) -- The acquisition of a Chinese insurance company by Germany's ERGO Versicherung AG (ERGO) together with China's Shandong Hi-Speed Group Corporation (SDHS) was cleared at the European Union (EU) level on Monday.

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2020/08/04/ergo039s-investment-in-chinese-insurance-company-approved-by-eu