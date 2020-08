Category: World Published on Sunday, 02 August 2020 00:34 Hits: 0

South Africa's confirmed cases of COVID-19 have crossed half a million, the health ministry said on Saturday, while cases in Africa as a whole approached a million.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/south-africa-s-covid-19-cases-surpass-half-a-million-12983526