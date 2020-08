Category: World Published on Sunday, 02 August 2020 01:07 Hits: 0

Two-thirds of British businesses say they are now "fully operational" after the coronavirus lockdown, up from half in June, according to a survey on Sunday (Aug 2).

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/business/two-thirds-of-uk-firms-fully-operational-after-covid-19-survey-12983672