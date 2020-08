Category: World Published on Sunday, 02 August 2020 18:49 Hits: 0

The Afghan government on Sunday urged the Taliban to extend a rare ceasefire hours before it was due to end, as a contentious prisoner swap between the two warring sides edged closer to completion.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/asia/afghan-government-urges-taliban-to-extend-ceasefire-12984524