Category: World Published on Monday, 03 August 2020 19:58 Hits: 4

PARIS, Aug. 3 (Xinhua) -- The French authorities have ordered people to wear face masks in outdoor public places in many major cities as the COVID-19 spread faster and the admission to intensive care units increased again after month-long decline.

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2020/08/04/mask-compulsory-in-outdoor-places-in-many-french-cities-as-covid-19-cases-surge