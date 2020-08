Category: World Published on Sunday, 02 August 2020 19:11 Hits: 0

An attack claimed by Islamic State on a jail compound in the Afghan city of Jalalabad killed at least three people and injured dozens, triggering heavy fighting in which scores of prisoners escaped, an official said.

