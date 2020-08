Category: World Published on Monday, 03 August 2020 16:22 Hits: 2

As the new school year begins in some states, American parents are struggling to balance their workloads and children's educational needs. A surge in COVID-19 cases adds urgency as parents weigh the benefits of in-person learning against protecting their families.

