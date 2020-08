Category: World Published on Monday, 03 August 2020 08:50 Hits: 0

With sovereign-bond markets still showing little concern for the massive levels of borrowing and spending across advanced economies, it is tempting to think that there is effectively no limit to further stimulus. But we owe it to future generations to recognize how spending today could affect investment tomorrow.

