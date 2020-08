Category: World Published on Monday, 03 August 2020 09:40 Hits: 0

By arresting a prominent corruption-busting reporter, the Zimbabwean government has once again demonstrated its intention to use the law as a political weapon to criminalize journalism. Finally, the international community is seeing behind President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s lofty rhetoric and recognizing the true nature of his regime.



