Category: World Published on Monday, 03 August 2020 18:44 Hits: 4

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain's former king Juan Carlos has already left Spain, El Mundo newspaper said on Monday after the Royal House announced he planned to do so after corruption allegations about him surfaced in recent weeks.

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2020/08/04/former-king-juan-carlos-has-already-left-spain-el-mundo-says