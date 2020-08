Category: World Published on Sunday, 02 August 2020 21:39 Hits: 0

President Donald Trump said Sunday that the federal government should again seek the death penalty for Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/trump-says-federal-government-should-again-seek-death-penalty-for-boston-bomber-tsarnaev-12984848