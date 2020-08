Category: World Published on Sunday, 02 August 2020 21:44 Hits: 0

Isaias roared closer to the Florida coast on Sunday (Aug 2), threatening to bring strong winds, flash flooding and storm surges but no longer expected to regain hurricane strength.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/florida-threat-eases-isaias-slated-to-remain-tropical-storm-12983988