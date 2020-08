Category: World Published on Monday, 03 August 2020 10:25 Hits: 0

If there is a potential silver lining to the United States' experience with COVID-19, it can be found in the domain of primary and secondary education, where the demand for alternatives to traditional public schools is surging. The pandemic has both laid bare the US education gap and pointed the way to a solution.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/covid-19-pandemic-demands-school-choice-by-john-taylor-5-2020-08