Category: World Published on Monday, 03 August 2020 14:20 Hits: 2

In a Monday morning tweet attacking Nevada’s proposed expansion of mail-in voting as “an illegal late night coup,” President Donald Trump once again openly admitted that increasing access to the ballot amid the Covid-19…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/08/trump-claims-nevada-made-it-impossible-for-gop-to-win-by-expanding-voting-rights-during/