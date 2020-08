Category: World Published on Monday, 03 August 2020 14:40 Hits: 2

In a column for the conservative Bulwark, political observer Daniel McGraw said voters in a key region between Pennsylvania and Ohio have had enough of the chaos in the Donald Trump’s…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/08/trumps-craziness-is-scaring-off-exhausted-voters-in-the-rust-belt-states-ohio-columnist/