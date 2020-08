Category: World Published on Monday, 03 August 2020 15:32 Hits: 4

French comic Dieudonne had previously been convicted of anti-Semitism. In June he was banned from YouTube — and now Facebook and Instagram have followed suit, saying he spread content that mocked Holocaust victims.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/facebook-bans-french-comedian-dieudonne-for-anti-semitism/a-54422215?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf