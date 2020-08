Category: World Published on Monday, 03 August 2020 12:40 Hits: 3

LONDON: People across Britain enjoyed half-price meals on Monday (Aug 3) as the government launched its Eat Out to Help Out scheme aimed at driving up business in the shattered hospitality industry after months of coronavirus lockdown. Diners are entitled to a 50 per cent discount on food and non ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/brits-enjoy-half-price-meals-government-eat-out-scheme-covid-19-12986906