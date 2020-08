Category: World Published on Monday, 03 August 2020 12:45 Hits: 3

Greece will make mask-wearing compulsory on the decks of ferries sailing to its islands, extending the requirement beyond interior spaces after a recent spike in coronavirus infections, the government's spokesman said on Monday.

