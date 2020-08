Category: World Published on Monday, 03 August 2020 10:07 Hits: 0

Catchme up on the weekend news: The U.S. takes another step on the ladder into space via SpaceX. Why President Trump wants to ban TikTok.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/World/2020/0803/Monday-Sunrise-Briefing-A-new-era-in-collaborative-spaceflight?icid=rss