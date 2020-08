Category: World Published on Monday, 03 August 2020 15:44 Hits: 4

The final ratification battle over women’s right to vote, in Tennessee, was deeply fraught – and it holds lessons for today.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/USA/Politics/2020/0803/19th-Amendment-The-six-week-brawl-that-won-women-the-vote?icid=rss