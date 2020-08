Category: World Published on Monday, 03 August 2020 11:23 Hits: 1

No sooner had the European Union's pandemic recovery fund, dubbed Next Generation EU, been approved than it was hailed as Europe’s first move toward fiscal union. If anything, the way debt mutualization was snuck into the financing of the scheme will probably turn out to have been a mortal blow to a proper fiscal union.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/next-generation-eu-recipe-for-divisiveness-paralysis-by-yanis-varoufakis-2020-08