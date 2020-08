Category: World Published on Monday, 03 August 2020 12:50 Hits: 2

By weaponizing immigration and launching new foreign adventures, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan is increasingly acting like his Russian counterpart. And though such behavior speaks to a deteriorating political situation at home, Europeans can no longer assume that Turkey will remain firmly in the Western fold.

