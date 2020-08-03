Missing in Action: Accountability in Trump's America

President Donald Trump speaks during the daily briefing of the White House Coronavirus Task Force in the briefing room at the White House on April 16, 2020 in Washington, D.C. (Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images)
News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world.
External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites.
tlr workshop 2015