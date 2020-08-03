What If Trump Refuses to Accept a Biden Victory? A Look at How Electoral Chaos Could Divide Nation

Category: World Published on Monday, 03 August 2020 12:13 Hits: 3

As President Trump floats the idea of delaying the election, we speak with Nils Gilman, historian and co-founder of Transition Integrity Project, which organized a bipartisan group of experts to game out what a contested November election might look like. “In every scenario except for the one where Biden won in a landslide, we ended up with severe electoral contestation, protests in the streets, crazy stories happening on social media, and the challenges went down to Inauguration Day,” Gilman says.

