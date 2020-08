Category: World Published on Monday, 03 August 2020 11:30 Hits: 2

They have been liberated from captivity but not from their trauma: Yazidi children, kidnapped, enslaved, abused by “Islamic State,” urgently need help. A report by Amnesty International throws light on their fate.

