Monday, 03 August 2020

Afghan security forces battled Islamic State fighters for control of a prison in the eastern city of Jalalabad on Monday, with dozens killed in an overnight assault. At least 300 militants remain at large, according to a spokesman for the governor of Nangarhar province.

