Videos of Nigerian wedding massacre, mass burials go viral amid calls for end to ethnic violence

Violence in the northwest Nigerian state of Kaduna escalated in July as reports of massacres and arson attacks emerged from villages in the region. The attacks, characterised by the government as “politically-motivated banditry”, have increased tensions between the Fulani and Atyap ethnic groups. Photos and videos of mass burials went viral on Nigerian social media networks as people called for an end to the violence in their communities.

Read more https://observers.france24.com/en/content/20200730-nigeria-wedding-party-shooting-bandit-killings

