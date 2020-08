Category: World Published on Monday, 03 August 2020 14:34 Hits: 6

KUALA LUMPUR (Bernama): The number of Malaysians filing the Population and Housing Census 2020 (Census 2020) online is still below target.

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2020/08/03/number-of-malaysians-filing-e-census-still-below-target-says-statistics-dept