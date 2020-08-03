The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

How to Predict COVID-19

With the COVID-19 pandemic continuing to wreak havoc on countries around the world, the fate of the global economy increasingly hinges on questions that admit of no simple answers. In the latest episode of CoronaNomics, former Bank of England Governor Mervyn King speaks with The Independent’s Ben Chu and The Telegraph’s Lizzy Burden about the challenges facing policymakers in a time of radical uncertainty.

