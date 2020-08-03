Category: World Published on Monday, 03 August 2020 13:31 Hits: 4

With the COVID-19 pandemic continuing to wreak havoc on countries around the world, the fate of the global economy increasingly hinges on questions that admit of no simple answers. In the latest episode of CoronaNomics, former Bank of England Governor Mervyn King speaks with The Independent’s Ben Chu and The Telegraph’s Lizzy Burden about the challenges facing policymakers in a time of radical uncertainty.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/videos/how-to-predict-covid-19