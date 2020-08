Category: World Published on Sunday, 02 August 2020 20:05 Hits: 1

The Islamic State group on Sunday claimed responsibility for a complex attack by a suicide car bomber and multiple gunmen against a prison in eastern Afghanistan, which Afghan officials said killed at least three people and injured 24 others.

