Category: World Published on Monday, 03 August 2020 01:50 Hits: 5

Microsoft announced Sunday it would continue talks to acquire the US operations of popular video-sharing app TikTok, after meeting with President Donald Trump, who seemingly backed off his earlier threats to ban the Chinese-owned platform.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200803-microsoft-says-to-continue-to-pursue-tiktok-purchase-after-talks-with-trump