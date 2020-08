Category: World Published on Monday, 03 August 2020 01:30 Hits: 2

Argentina broke past 200,000 COVID-19 cases on Sunday and Colombia set a daily record as grim milestones topple in Latin America, pushing the world's worst affected region towards a combined 5 million cases.

