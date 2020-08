Category: World Published on Monday, 03 August 2020 01:40 Hits: 2

WASHINGTON: The US notched 47,508 new coronavirus cases in 24 hours on Sunday (Aug 2), according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University. There were also 515 new deaths, the Baltimore-based university real-time count at 8.30pm local time. READ: US COVID-19 'extraordinarily widespread', say White ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/covid-19-united-states-new-cases-aug-3-12985100