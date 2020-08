Category: World Published on Monday, 03 August 2020 02:05 Hits: 7

The Israeli army said it targeted four 'terrorists' who were placing explosives along the frontier with Syria on Golan Heights. The incident comes amid heightened tensions on Israel's border with Syria and Lebanon.

