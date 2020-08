Category: World Published on Monday, 03 August 2020 03:01 Hits: 8

Genoa's Morandi motorway bridge collapsed in 2018, killing 43 people and injuring hundreds. The new bridge has been designed by a star architect and built in record time, but feelings are mixed ahead of its opening.

