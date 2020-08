Category: World Published on Monday, 03 August 2020 07:07 Hits: 7

KUALA LUMPUR: Following a string of defections which saw the dissolution of the Sabah state assembly, Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) deputy president Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub has urged youths to judge politicians based on their performance in Parliament.

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2020/08/03/judge-politicians-by-performance-in-parliament-ahead-of-sabah-polls-deputy-amanah-president-tells-youths