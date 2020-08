Category: World Published on Monday, 03 August 2020 03:44 Hits: 7

A major incident has been declared in the Manchester area of Britain, allowing the creation of a "central command structure" to help tackle the rising number of coronavirus cases, a local official was quoted as saying on Sunday.

