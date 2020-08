Category: World Published on Monday, 03 August 2020 07:10 Hits: 7

MELBOURNE: Australia's second-biggest city Melbourne, already under night curfew, announced fresh restrictions on industries on Monday (Aug 3), including retail and construction, as it steps up desperate efforts to contain the spread of a resurgent coronavirus. From Wednesday night, Melbourne will ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/australia-victoria-state-orders-economy-shut-down-covid-19-12985860