Left 'to die': Ignored reports of inhumane treatment at Georgia prison end in riot

Tierra Greene, who identified herself as the sister of a Ware State Prison inmate, tweeted screenshots of May emails her brother sent her describing conditions at the prison. He told her that he tested positive for the virus, was placed on lockdown, and not given the opportunity to shower for about four days.

Three inmates and two staff members were injured at Ware State Prison Saturday night when inmates facing a heightened COVID-19 threat rioted against authorities at the South Georgia facility. The uprising followed several reports of inhumane treatment at the prison. Two inmates at the facility have died of COVID-19, and 22 prisoners and 32 staff members have tested positive for the virus, according to Georgia Department of Corrections records obtained by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

YouTube Video “I havent had my medicine," he wrote May 2. "I done had a seizure in all behind the door they havebt checked on me or send medical attention!!!i love yall" Greene's brother said in a follow-up email three days later that although he was told he had the virus, he was not given access to any records proving his results. He said he had another seizure behind a door and was never given medical attention. "these folks really think this shxt a game leaving n----s back hhere really just to die cause aint no medical attention coming like that!!!!" the inmate wrote. This is my brother writing me back in May from Ware State Prison about how he was being treated. My mom & I called up there & kept receiving different lies from different people pic.twitter.com/moRBsywoWX August 2, 2020

Adnan Khan, a former inmate and executive director of the nonprofit Re:store Justice, tweeted: "What you’re seeing at Ware State Prison is evidence of a ruthless system & its negligence of humanity. I know most ppl are thinking ‘this is what criminals do.’ No, prisons are a crime against humanity. This is what humans beings are forced into when you suffocate their dignity."

A Ware State Prison riot is what happens when our prisons arent humane and when underfunded and overworked staff are trained to be ruthless. The violence was already ignored- grievances concerning COVID was the final straw https://t.co/YGRpZoKB7k August 2, 2020

Another social media user who goes by @ryeohmy on Twitter said she lives near the prison and her neighborhood lost power at about 10:30 p.m. with no explanation other than a "main line blew." Power was restored about 45 minutes later, and news of the riot quickly spread.

She said in another tweet that inmates have been complaining about conditions at the prison for weeks, and “no one has listened.” In a social media screenshot she shared, Lamar Eason, a man who identified himself as a former corrections officer, said he is willing to testify in court regarding safety procedures Warden Jeff Coleman. "has continuously ignored and frankly put his staff in harm's way." Eason accused the warden of "threatening to fire staff who speak out about it or threaten retaliation." "We knew this was coming for a while," Eason said of the riot early Sunday.

The Georgia Department of Corrections said in a statement Sunday that two staff members received “minor, non life-threatening injuries” and “three inmates received non life-threatening injuries” in the incident. “A golf cart was set on fire and several windows were broken, but no major damage to the facility has been reported. Officers deployed non-lethal ammunition, and the incident was brought under control.”

The Human and Civil Rights Coalition of Georgia said it has been dealing with issues at the prison since April. That’s when Larry Drew, a representative of the legal services nonprofit, wrote Commissioner Timothy Ward, of the Georgia Department of Corrections, to advocate for an inmate whose family reported had been denied medical treatment after notifying authorities he was having trouble breathing.

"Family members, friends, and members of the general public continued to contact Ware State Prison. They were hung up on," Drew wrote in the letter for inmate Joseph Velez.

We have been dealing with issues at Ware State Prison since April 2020. pic.twitter.com/u67AWDetft August 2, 2020

The organization later said in a Facebook post:

