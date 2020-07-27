Seattle Portland Activists: Protest Federal and City Police Crackdowns Keep Focus on BLM Agenda

Category: World Published on Monday, 27 July 2020 12:16 Hits: 0

As nationwide protests against systemic racism and police violence stretch into their second month, President Trump has sent a team of federal agents to Seattle, following a controversial deployment of federal forces in Portland, Oregon. “We don’t know exactly what the federal officers are doing. What we do know is we are in a situation where local police are welcoming those federal agents into our city,” says Seattle community organizer Nikkita Oliver, co-executive director of Creative Justice. We also speak with Pastor E.D. Mondainé, president of the Portland, Oregon, branch of the NAACP.

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2020/7/27/trump_federal_agents_seattle_portland