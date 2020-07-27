Make America White Again: Eddie Glaude on Trump and What James Baldwin Still Has to Teach Us

Category: World Published on Monday, 27 July 2020 12:49 Hits: 0

Amid a nationwide reckoning with systemic racism, we speak with Princeton African American studies professor Eddie Glaude, whose new book on James Baldwin offers lessons from the iconic writer for the present. Baldwin, says Glaude, insisted that “we put aside the myths and illusions and understand what white supremacy has done in terms of disfiguring and distorting the character of this nation.” The book is titled “Begin Again: James Baldwin’s America and Its Urgent Lessons for Our Own.”

