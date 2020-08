Category: World Published on Sunday, 02 August 2020 15:17 Hits: 3

Mexican police and military say they have detained the head of the drug gang Santa Rosa de Lima. Jose Antonio Yepez Ortiz is blamed for fueling violence in Guanajuato state with a turf battle against another cartel.

