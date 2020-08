Category: World Published on Sunday, 02 August 2020 15:58 Hits: 5

A 40-hour rescue effort has failed to find missing US troops off the coast of California, with officials now saying seven Marines and one sailor are presumed dead. The troops were on an amphibious vehicle when it sunk.

