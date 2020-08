Category: World Published on Sunday, 02 August 2020 17:07 Hits: 4

An Israeli court has ordered the son of Premier Benjamin Netanyahu to delete a tweet in which he named anti-government protest leaders. Yair Netanyahu's tweet constituted "incitement to harassment," it said.

