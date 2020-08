Category: World Published on Sunday, 02 August 2020 15:51 Hits: 3

US tech companies Google and Facebook are in the crosshairs of government regulators in Australia where a new proposal seeks to make them pay for news content. The sweeping changes are a global first in what the government says is an attempt to salvage the future of news by providing a “level playing field” for news businesses.

