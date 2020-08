Category: World Published on Sunday, 02 August 2020 17:44 Hits: 5

CARACAS (Reuters) - Venezuela's main opposition parties on Sunday pledged to boycott legislative elections scheduled for Dec. 6, saying they will be rigged by the ruling socialist party and that taking part would amount to "collaborating with the dictatorship's strategy."

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2020/08/03/venezuela039s-major-opposition-parties-pledge-to-boycott-december-election