House Republicans get no help, Confederate monuments, and more you might have missed

Honestly, you could have told me that we were invaded by aliens this week and I would have believed you based on how crazy the past few months have been. Feel like you missed some stories? No worries. I’ve got your back.

Apparently, Trump wants to lose by even more

By Kos

We know that impeached Cheeto Donald Trump is losing. When I first wrote those words a couple of months ago or so, liberals freaked out. I’m sensing that most of us can accept that now (without getting complacent). Things have only gotten worse for him since then, and it’s threatening to rout Senate Republicans and expand Democratic leads in the House. Trump has been the worst thing to happen to the GOP since … forever. So given the political climate, Trump’s troubles with key core constituencies like seniors and non-college whites, the Republican collapse in the suburbs, and a fiercely energized liberal base, how would you advise Trump and his campaign to turn things around? If you said “demand even more ideological purity,” then you have a bright future in the conservative movement!

He just loves burning bridges — doesn’t he?

Trump admin backs down from deporting migrants detained at Texas hotel following lawsuit

By Gabe Ortiz

The group of migrant children who were being held by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) contractor MVM Inc. at a Texas hotel will be able to remain in the U.S. for now to pursue their asylum cases, BuzzFeed News reports, after a number of top civil and immigrant rights organizations last week sued the Trump administration to stop their imminent deportation. “We have stopped the expulsion of all unaccompanied children that were detained in the Hampton Inn Hotel,” Texas Civil Rights Project (TCPR), which launched the legal action alongside the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), said in a tweet. “This is a clear admission of wrongdoing by the Trump administration. However, we know there were many other families that were detained in that hotel and might still be disappeared. We’ll continue our efforts to stop this.”

No honor among thieves: Trump's campaign is leaving vulnerable House Republicans out to dry

By Hunter

There's been little good news of late, so here's something to enjoy: the travails of House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, who's been scrambling to gather money for the National Republican Congressional Committee to help save House Republicans from what's looking to be another thrashing in the November elections. The problem, reports The Washington Post, is that the Republican National Committee and the Trump campaign are both reluctant to hand over cash to the NRCC. In the national committee's reasoning it doesn't make sense to throw money at the House minority when there is a very real danger that Republicans could lose the Senate, in November, unless Republicans spend a mountain of money on that. In the Trump campaign's reasoning it—ha, just kidding. The Trump campaign just doesn't want to hand over cash because they're jerks.

How did we get here? Everything you need to know about Confederate monuments

By Cara Zelaya

While we’re here, I gotta ask about the veepstakes: Who do you think Biden will choose?

