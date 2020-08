Category: World Published on Sunday, 02 August 2020 08:56 Hits: 2

Sunday marks European Roma Holocaust Memorial Day. But remembering isn't enough — we must decisively combat racism and nationalism, writes Romani Rose of the Central Council of German Sinti and Roma.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/my-europe-xenophobia-nationalism-can-only-be-defeated-together/a-54404561?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf