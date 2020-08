Category: World Published on Sunday, 02 August 2020 13:19 Hits: 3

Afghan authorities have released hundreds of Taliban prisoners in a cease-fire deal struck for the Muslim festival Eid-al Adha. The move could pave the way for delayed Afghan peace talks to advance.

